NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘We must have safe schools:’ CMS Board of Education addresses guns, weapons found on campus this school year

By Courtney Cole
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple parents, students, and the Board of Education addressed recent weapons on campus during Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting.

“Every day we have a fight at school sometimes many fights and as you know multiple guns have been found,” said Hopewell High School Freshman Sara Holland.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed 15 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since August 26.

Two of those guns were found on Hopwell’s campus last Wednesday after a fight and lockdown; five students were charged with possession of weapons on school grounds.

‘They are concerned:’ mental health therapist says weapons on campus, fights affecting CMS students

A public records request revealed nearly 100 weapons have been found on campus this school year including guns, knives, box cutters, and tasers.

“Guns coming on to our campuses are a sign of broader angst in our community,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

Superintendent Earnest Winston says there should be more community involvement and it is necessary to protect the lives of all CMS staff, students, and their families.

District 1 Board Member Rhonda Cheek announced the safety programs “Dads on Duty” and “Moms on a Mission” will be piloted at Hopewell High School.

“Really just to kind of move kids along in the hallways, make sure bathrooms get emptied out on transition time, and just be some extra eyes,” Cheek said.

Some parents say they’ve tried offering solutions to no avail.

“Practical things that can be done that we have suggested numerous times,” said Hopewell High School parent Melanie Holland. Clear backpacks, metal detectors, dads being present at school - I actually suggested this over the summer, parent support groups for with help with home life, student programs for most at-risk youth all of which I have personally offered multiple times to do at no cost because this is what I’m trained to do.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home

Latest News

Viewers are encouraged to join the conversation as this is a virtual fireside chat.
N.C. health leaders discuss children and the COVID-19 vaccine
N.C. health leaders discuss children and the COVID-19 vaccine
N.C. health leaders discuss children and the COVID-19 vaccine
16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting at home in Shelby, police say
16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting at home in Shelby, police say
‘We must have safe schools:’ CMS Board of Education addresses guns, weapons found on campus...
‘We must have safe schools:’ CMS Board of Education addresses guns, weapons found on campus this school year