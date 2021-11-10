‘We must have safe schools:’ CMS Board of Education addresses guns, weapons found on campus this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple parents, students, and the Board of Education addressed recent weapons on campus during Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting.

“Every day we have a fight at school sometimes many fights and as you know multiple guns have been found,” said Hopewell High School Freshman Sara Holland.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed 15 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since August 26.

Two of those guns were found on Hopwell’s campus last Wednesday after a fight and lockdown; five students were charged with possession of weapons on school grounds.

A public records request revealed nearly 100 weapons have been found on campus this school year including guns, knives, box cutters, and tasers.

“Guns coming on to our campuses are a sign of broader angst in our community,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

Superintendent Earnest Winston says there should be more community involvement and it is necessary to protect the lives of all CMS staff, students, and their families.

District 1 Board Member Rhonda Cheek announced the safety programs “Dads on Duty” and “Moms on a Mission” will be piloted at Hopewell High School.

“Really just to kind of move kids along in the hallways, make sure bathrooms get emptied out on transition time, and just be some extra eyes,” Cheek said.

Some parents say they’ve tried offering solutions to no avail.

“Practical things that can be done that we have suggested numerous times,” said Hopewell High School parent Melanie Holland. Clear backpacks, metal detectors, dads being present at school - I actually suggested this over the summer, parent support groups for with help with home life, student programs for most at-risk youth all of which I have personally offered multiple times to do at no cost because this is what I’m trained to do.”

