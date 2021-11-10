NC DHHS Flu
VIDEO: Protest held outside ECU fraternity where alleged drink tampering, sexual assault occurred

A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about...
A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about alleged drink tampering that led to a sexual assault at the home.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A protest was held outside an ECU fraternity where an alleged drink tampering and sexual assault occurred.

About 100 protestors gathered outside the Theta Chi fraternity house Tuesday night. In videos obtained by WITN, protestors could be heard chanting, “real men get consent” and “kick them off.” A petition was also created to remove Theta Chi from ECU. It received more than 1,200 signatures overnight.

This is not the first time the university has investigated reports at Theta Chi involving drink tampering. On September 24, 26 and 30 of 2020, ECU investigated allegations of someone giving three people pre-poured drinks with some form of a controlled substance.

A description of the suspect is not available.

ECU is reminding students that it is against the law for anyone to knowingly give any food or drink that contains a known harmful substance. School officials are also warning students not to accept any drinks at parties.

