Sunshine today, but rain returns tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warm work week so far, a cold front will move through the area Thursday into Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures with it!

Here’s what we are forecasting this week:

Warm sunshine today

First Alert Thursday-Friday

Much cooler weekend and extended forecast ahead

High pressure has been in control so far this week, allowing for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Highs will once again reach the upper 70s this afternoon, before dipping back into the 60s then 50s for much of the evening.

As we work our way into Thursday, moisture will be increasing ahead of our next cold front and clouds will be back in the forecast. A First Alert is in place from Veteran’s Day through Friday morning as rain is also likely in this time.

Anticipate the potential for scattered showers tomorrow afternoon, before a more steady rain moves overhead Thursday evening. Cooler, drier conditions will then work in for the second half of our Friday.

Highs will reach near 70 degrees both days.

By this weekend, an additional cold front will have worked through, ushering in yet another push of cooler air and leaving us with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Another weak front will move overhead into the start of next week, and well-below average conditions will stick around as we wrap up the 7-day forecast!

