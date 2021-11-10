NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunshine today, but rain returns tomorrow

First Alert in place Thursday-Friday
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warm work week so far, a cold front will move through the area Thursday into Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures with it!

Here’s what we are forecasting this week:

  • Warm sunshine today
  • First Alert Thursday-Friday
  • Much cooler weekend and extended forecast ahead

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

High pressure has been in control so far this week, allowing for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Highs will once again reach the upper 70s this afternoon, before dipping back into the 60s then 50s for much of the evening.

As we work our way into Thursday, moisture will be increasing ahead of our next cold front and clouds will be back in the forecast. A First Alert is in place from Veteran’s Day through Friday morning as rain is also likely in this time.

Anticipate the potential for scattered showers tomorrow afternoon, before a more steady rain moves overhead Thursday evening. Cooler, drier conditions will then work in for the second half of our Friday.

Highs will reach near 70 degrees both days.

By this weekend, an additional cold front will have worked through, ushering in yet another push of cooler air and leaving us with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Another weak front will move overhead into the start of next week, and well-below average conditions will stick around as we wrap up the 7-day forecast!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says
Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

Latest News

WBTV Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
WBTV Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.
First Alert: Temperatures stay very warm - for now
First Alert Weather: Warmer start for Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather: Warmer start for Wednesday morning
One more warm day before our next First Alert
One more warm day before our next First Alert