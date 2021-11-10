Employee accused of stealing safe from job, driving away on golf cart in Statesville

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for breaking into his job overnight and stealing a safe, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Builders First Source on Monday when employees discovered that the business had been broken into overnight with a safe stolen.

Following an investigation and reviewing security camera footage, investigators found that a suspect had entered the building late Saturday evening, took the safe and drove away with it on a golf cart already on the property.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old William Pennell IV, an employee of the business. He allowed deputies to search his residence and investigators found matching clothing in his bedroom that was on the security footage.

Pennell was arrested for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony larceny by employee. He was issued a $15,000 bond

