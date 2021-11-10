Rowan Chamber November program to feature Apprentice/Internship programs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber has announced that Eric Tilmon and Sylvia Jones will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thurs., November 18, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road, Salisbury). The topic of their presentation will be on the importance of apprenticeship and internship opportunities in the business community. PIP Sponsor is Atrium Health.

Eric Tillmon currently serves as the Apprenticeship Consultant for the Southwest Prosperity Zone of North Carolina for Apprenticeship NC. Eric also leads staff development and apprenticeship sponsor training programs for the organization.

Sylvia Jones currently serves as the Apprenticeship Coordinator for the Southwest Prosperity Zone of North Carolina, which covers ten counties in North Carolina. Sylvia has been a part of Workforce Development for 20+ years. She enjoys helping companies and job seekers accomplish their needs within Workforce Development and obtaining career goals.

Other PIP speakers/programs include:

Dec. 16 – Inspirational Speaker; Sponsor: Rowan Not-for-Profits

Jan. 16 – 2022 Economic Outlook; Sponsor: Rowan EDC

Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast; Sponsor: Piedmont Natural Gas

March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank

April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Nov. 16 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

