Report: Panthers QB Sam Darnold likely to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with fractured scapula

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering an incomplete fractured scapula, according to reports.

Darnold underwent MRIs on his shoulder following Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, in which he had his worst performance of the season, throwing three interceptions in the loss.

P.J. Walker is now expected to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, and with no other QBs on the active roster, the Panthers plan to claim 31-year-old backup QB Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Darnold was acquired by Carolina in a trade with the New York Jets this offseason, as the team hoped to rejuvenate his career.

After helping lead the Panthers to a 3-0 start this season, Darnold has struggled and Carolina has lost five of its last six games. Darnold has thrown 10 interceptions in the five losses and has statistically been one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL.

The 4-5 Panthers travel to face the NFL-leading 8-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4 p.m.m

