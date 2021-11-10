NC DHHS Flu
Police: Woman groped in drive thru line at Salisbury fast food restaurant

Falaah Muhammad Ortega was charged with sexual battery
Falaah Muhammad Ortega was charged with sexual battery(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman reported to police that she was groped by a stranger while in the drive thru line at the Taco Bell on E. Innes St.

According to the report, the woman was waiting at the drive thru when a man walked up to her car, stuck his hand inside the window, and touched her breast and leg. The woman called 911 and the man walked away.

Minutes later, police saw a man fitting the description given to them by the victim. That man, now identified as Falaah Muhammad Ortega, 37, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

