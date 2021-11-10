Police: Woman groped in drive thru line at Salisbury fast food restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman reported to police that she was groped by a stranger while in the drive thru line at the Taco Bell on E. Innes St.

According to the report, the woman was waiting at the drive thru when a man walked up to her car, stuck his hand inside the window, and touched her breast and leg. The woman called 911 and the man walked away.

Minutes later, police saw a man fitting the description given to them by the victim. That man, now identified as Falaah Muhammad Ortega, 37, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.