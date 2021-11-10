NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

Police: Street performer attacked, robbed in North Carolina

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say three people threw a street performer to the ground and stole his tip jar in downtown Asheville, a popular tourist destination in western North Carolina.

The Asheville Police Department says it’s looking for the robbers who attacked the busker on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

WLOS-TV reports that the incident happened downtown near the Asheville Museum of Science.

The three accused attackers are described as two white men, one with sandy hair, and one Black man. All three men were wearing black jackets, blue jeans, and had masks on their faces.

A member of the Board of Asheville Buskers Collective told the station that he and other buskers have also been assaulted this year. Lt. Russell Crisp says the police department does as much patrolling in the city’s downtown area as possible.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

