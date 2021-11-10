One killed in wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County

This article has 113 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in York County late Tuesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 just north of Fort Mill.

The interstate was closed for hours overnight but is back open.

OVERNIGHT: I-77NB just south of exit 85 in Fort Mill is back open after a wrong way crash left one person dead. The roadway was closed for about 5 hours while troopers investigated. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/40J0b9UKrb — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) November 10, 2021

Troopers say a woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she hit another car head-on.

The driver in the second vehicle was killed. Investigators say that person was not wearing a seat belt.

WBTV is working to learn if the driver who was heading the wrong way will face charges.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.