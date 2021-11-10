NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed in wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 just north of Fort Mill.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 113 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in York County late Tuesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 just north of Fort Mill.

The interstate was closed for hours overnight but is back open.

Troopers say a woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she hit another car head-on.

The driver in the second vehicle was killed. Investigators say that person was not wearing a seat belt.

WBTV is working to learn if the driver who was heading the wrong way will face charges.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
The front of Hawthorne Academy High School.
‘I was already scared.’ Second Hawthorne Academy HS student says she was told to stay silent about reported sexual assault
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

Latest News

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash late Tuesday night in York County, S.C.
One killed in wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
One killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 64 in Iredell County
Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte
Five injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte