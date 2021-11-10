One killed in wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 just north of Fort Mill.
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This article has 113 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in York County late Tuesday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 just north of Fort Mill.
The interstate was closed for hours overnight but is back open.
Troopers say a woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she hit another car head-on.
The driver in the second vehicle was killed. Investigators say that person was not wearing a seat belt.
WBTV is working to learn if the driver who was heading the wrong way will face charges.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.