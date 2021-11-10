No. 19 UNC rolls past Loyola in Davis’ coaching debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.

Davis replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff.

Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court. Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)