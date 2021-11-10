New general-purpose lane on I-485 in south Charlotte now open

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drivers who take Interstate 485 between Rea Road and Providence Road in south Charlotte will notice there’s a new, extra lane.

A new general-purpose lane on I-485 between Rea and Providence roads is now open. (Source: WBTV)

It’s something people have been hoping for in that area for years. Those who regularly drive this part of I-485 know how congested this interstate can get. They also know that construction work has been happening in the area for a long time.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, drivers on both the inner and outer loops of I-485 between Rea and Providence roads will have access to that extra general-purpose lane.

The inner loop entrance ramp at Providence Road and the entrance and exit ramps at Rea Road are also opening back up. Crews had closed those temporarily overnight to make sure they could safely tie in this new lane with the existing ones.

Drivers should keep in mind that these new general-purpose lanes are part of the larger I-485 express lanes project.

Work started more than two years ago to also add express lanes in south Charlotte between Interstate 77 and Independence Boulevard and to make other improvements in that stretch of roadway as well. That work continues and is expected to be finished by the fall of next year.

This third general-purpose lane on I-485 between Rea and Providence roads is officially now open and officials are hoping it will help some in easing the backups this area often sees.

