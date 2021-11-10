NC judge to hold hearing on education funding order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Longstanding education funding litigation in North Carolina could reach a watershed if a judge orders money be spent over the wishes of the General Assembly.

Superior Court Judge David Lee scheduled a hearing Wednesday in which he’ll consider options on how to carry out two years of a remedial spending plan offered by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the State Board of Education.

Plaintiffs in the so-called “Leandro” lawsuit want Lee to direct $1.7 billion to go to three agencies.

Republicans who control the legislature say only the General Assembly can appropriate funds in state coffers.

