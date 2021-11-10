N.C. health leaders discuss children and the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health leaders discussed children and the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday night.

The conversation happened from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

WBTV’s Molly Grantham joined North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and WakeMed Health & Hospitals Medical Director of Primary Care Pediatrics, Dr. Rasheeda Monroe for the important conversation.

Viewers were encouraged to join the conversation in hopes that questions surrounding vaccine hesitancy were answered.

While there were many parents who are still on the fence, there others, like Kynlon Treadaway, who signed their child up to get vaccinated.

Treadaway’s 5-year-old daughter got her first dose Tuesday evening.

“I feel like the past two years she’s missed out on opportunities. We’re so excited that we can now start doing a few more things. She’s been excited all day,” Treadaway said.

Treadaway says there was no hesitation to get their daughter vaccinated.

“She knows we feel strongly about protecting each other. We have a baby at home, so she talks about protecting her baby brother, too,” she added.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.