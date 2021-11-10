NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Murdaugh denied bond after judge reviews psychiatric evaluation

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh has been denied bond after a judge reviewed his psychiatric evaluation.

A statement from the 14th Judicial Circuit Court said:

After considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the Court finds that the Defendant is a danger both to himself and the community.

Murdaugh is charged with two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Murdaugh stole $3.4 million in insurance payments that were meant for the sons of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home in February 2016.

The bond hearing was held on October 19 in Richland County, following Murdaugh’s extradition from Orange County, Florida.

Judge Clifton Newman denied Murdaugh’s bond on October 19, citing the need for a psychiatric evaluation.

Attorneys for the Satterfields issued the following statement:

While we have not seen the required psychiatric evaluation of Alex Murdaugh, we really do not need to. Since the original bond hearing Alex Murdaugh has taken financial actions which clearly show that he has no respect for the judicial process, legitimate creditors and victims of his criminal activities and that the ordinary rules do not apply to him.

Alex Murdaugh’s legal team said they’re disappointed in the decision and are looking at their options.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy
The front of Hawthorne Academy High School.
‘I was already scared.’ Second Hawthorne Academy HS student says she was told to stay silent about reported sexual assault

Latest News

Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says
Falaah Muhammad Ortega was charged with sexual battery
Police: Woman groped in drive thru line at Salisbury fast food restaurant
The "uniquely southern soda" is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch by...
Cheerwine back with Holiday Punch and new recipes
The rankings are based on IRS migration data, job growth, educational attainment, regional...
Workforce talent? Rowan County has it according to a new scorecard