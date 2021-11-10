Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville High School released students early after an apparent suicide on campus Wednesday morning, the Mooresville Graded School District confirmed to WBTV.

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.

The district said there is a counseling crisis team on the Magnolia Campus Wednesday for students who need to speak with someone.

No other information was provided.

Stick with WBTV.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.