Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman to death at Charlotte bus stop, judge rules

A judge sentenced the man to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional 17-30 months in prison.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a woman who was shot multiple times at close range at a bus stop in Charlotte.

Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes sentenced 36-year-old Santario Miller to spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting 39-year-old Shalamar Venable at a Charlotte bus stop.

Miller, 36, was tried for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury found him guilty as charged.

Judge Hayes sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional 17-30 months in prison.

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder of woman in shooting near uptown Charlotte

In May 2018, court documents say Miller approached Venable at a bus stop on North Tryon Street in Charlotte and accused her of stealing from him.

As he attempted to rob her, court documents say he pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times at close range. Venable was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Man wanted in deadly shooting near uptown Charlotte arrested in Gastonia

Miller was arrested in June 2018 at a home along South Ransom Street in Gastonia following an apparent standoff with officers. His trial began Nov. 1, 2021, and ended Nov. 9 with the jury’s guilty verdict.

