NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lockdown lifted after fighting at West Mecklenburg High School

CMS: Lockdown lifted after fighting at West Mecklenburg High School
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fighting at West Mecklenburg High School(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - West Mecklenburg High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon because of fighting at the school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The principal of the school, Casimir Bundrick, said the incidents are being investigated by police.

Around 3 p.m., district officials said the lockdown had been lifted and students were being dismissed.

Principal Bundrick informed families they placed the school on lockdown because of fights and rumors of a gun on campus.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today’s actions were necessary to ensure that safety,” Bundrick said. “No gun was found during a search by law enforcement. This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in toady’s incidents will be disciplined in accordance to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

Latest News

William Pennell
Employee accused of stealing safe from job, driving away on golf cart in Statesville
A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about...
VIDEO: Protest held outside ECU fraternity where alleged drink tampering, sexual assault occurred
The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments would like to remind drivers that if you...
Kannapolis urging residents to “park smart”
Woman accused of impaired driving, driving wrong way charged after deadly crash on I-77
Impaired woman charged after deadly wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County