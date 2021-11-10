Lockdown lifted after fighting at West Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - West Mecklenburg High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon because of fighting at the school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The principal of the school, Casimir Bundrick, said the incidents are being investigated by police.

Around 3 p.m., district officials said the lockdown had been lifted and students were being dismissed.

Principal Bundrick informed families they placed the school on lockdown because of fights and rumors of a gun on campus.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today’s actions were necessary to ensure that safety,” Bundrick said. “No gun was found during a search by law enforcement. This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in toady’s incidents will be disciplined in accordance to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.”

