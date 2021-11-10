Kannapolis urging residents to “park smart”

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments would like to remind drivers that if you have to park on a neighborhood street - to only park cars on one side of the street. When cars park on both sides of the street, it is difficult for emergency vehicles to respond to a call.

Many neighborhoods have narrow roadways that do not allow for cars to park on both sides of the street. City ordinance prohibits any parking that does not leave 10 feet of roadway to allow movement of cars and emergency vehicles.

If vehicles park on both sides of the street, it is nearly impossible for a fire truck to travel down the roadway. Although police vehicles are not as wide as a fire trucks, parked vehicles on both sides of the street significantly slow response times. Parking on the street also impacts other services such as garbage, recycling and yard debris. Please keep areas around carts and mailboxes free of any obstructions.

Please remember to be mindful of where you park and watch for emergency vehicles. For more information, please contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

