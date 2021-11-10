NC DHHS Flu
Idled North Carolina sports betting legislation reemerges

Bill supporters say betting is already happening within North Carolina’s borders through offshore online websites or local bookies.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina has reemerged in a House committee more than two months after it passed the Senate.

A House committee voted Thursday for a measure would direct the North Carolina lottery to issue between 10 and 12 interactive sports wagering operator licenses.

College, professional and some amateur sports could be wagered on.

Plans to legalize sports betting could surface in the Carolinas next year

The state would collect a tax on an operator’s adjusted gross revenues.

North Carolina’s first ever sports betting venue opening Thursday

Opponents say authorizing sports gambling would create more gambling addicts and more social ills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

