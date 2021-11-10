Idled North Carolina sports betting legislation reemerges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina has reemerged in a House committee more than two months after it passed the Senate.

A House committee voted Thursday for a measure would direct the North Carolina lottery to issue between 10 and 12 interactive sports wagering operator licenses.

College, professional and some amateur sports could be wagered on.

The state would collect a tax on an operator’s adjusted gross revenues.

Bill supporters say betting is already happening within North Carolina’s borders through offshore online websites or local bookies.

Opponents say authorizing sports gambling would create more gambling addicts and more social ills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.