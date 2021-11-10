NC DHHS Flu
Hellems, N.C. State turn back Bucknell in 2nd half, 88-70

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems led an N. C. State comeback with 22 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and Dereon Seabron 18 as the Wolfpack dominated after halftime to turn back feisty Bucknell 88-70.

Starting with a Josh Adoh 3-pointer, Bucknell led all the way up to the final second of the first half, which ended in a 40-40 tie.  The Wolfpack started 0-for-10 shooting.

The Wolfpack asserted control after halftime, upping their shooting from 39.5% to 53% and forcing 11 turnovers (the Bison had 17 in the game).

N.C. State never trailed by more than a basket in the second half, and not for more than seven seconds at that.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

