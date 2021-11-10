‘He never stopped learning’: School gym to be named for late CMS principal

This article has 295 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 28 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A school gymnasium will be named for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal who passed away earlier this year.

CMS’ board of education voted Tuesday to name the gym at Harding University High School the Dr. Eric T. Ward Sr. Athletic Center, district officials said.

The naming was advocated by parents, students and staff to honor Ward, who died unexpectedly after a stroke in September at the age of 46. He spent nearly 24 years with CMS.

Related coverage:

CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death

Celebration of life took place Tuesday for CMS principal

“Dr. Ward was the embodiment that education is the path to success in life,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “He never stopped learning, and he never stopped teaching others. He was a huge asset to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. I am glad that his name will be on the gym at Harding, where he did some of his greatest work as an educator and a leader.”

A native of Whiteville, N.C., Ward won an athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina Charlotte, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, according to the district.

After graduation, Ward became a math teacher and a track and field coach at Independence High, where he coached teams and individual students to championships, CMS leaders said.

Ward later became an assistant principal at West Mecklenburg High, then principal at Wilson Middle before returning to West Meck as principal.

He also was principal of the Technology, Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing School at Olympic. In 2015, Ward became principal of Harding University High School, according to the district.

Following his passing, district leaders said Ward would be remembered not just for being a talented educator, but for his humor and leadership.

“He came in and changed the face of the school, the dynamics of the school,” said co-worker O’Bryan Williams.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.