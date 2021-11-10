NC DHHS Flu
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

