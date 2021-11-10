First Alert: Temperatures stay very warm - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with unseasonably warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

Stays unseasonably warm today

Tracking our next round of rain

Below-average temps next week

After a pleasant evening, it will be cool again – but not cold – overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 40s forecast at daybreak Thursday.

By Thursday, Veterans Day, we’ll turn our attention to the west as a frontal system approaches. Thursday will start dry with highs close to 70° before any showers come to town.

There is a First Alert out for the back end of Thursday, as showers will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, continuing overnight before quickly tapering down during the predawn hours on Friday. There may even be a rumble of thunder in one or two neighborhoods.

A First Alert for rain is in place for late Thursday and into early Friday morning. (Source: WBTV)

As the front drifts east toward the coast Friday morning, sunshine will return with one more last warm afternoon with readings topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Behind Friday’s front, temperatures are forecast to gradually taper back down over the weekend. Sunshine will dominate Saturday, with seasonal afternoon readings in the low to mid-60s before cooling off to the upper 50s under partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Looking well down the road, the long-range outlook calls for well-below average chilly weather across the Carolinas – and much of the eastern U.S. - next week, a pattern that could hold for quite some time.

A cooldown is in the forecast for next week. (Source: WBTV)

Meteorologist Al Conklin

