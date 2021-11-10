NC DHHS Flu
Few North Carolina children 5-11 vaccinated in early rollout

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Few North Carolina parents had their children vaccinated in the first days COVID-19 shots were available for kids age 5 to 11.

State data shows more than 24,000 kids in the age group got the vaccine within the first five days it was administered.

This represents less than 3% of the almost 900,000 children eligible in the age group.

N.C. health leaders discuss children and the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Mandy Cohen leads the state Department of Health and Human Services.

She said she got her two daughters vaccinated once the kid-sized Pfizer shots became available.

She recommends other parents do the same or contact their child’s pediatrician to share any questions or concerns they may have.

