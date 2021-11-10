Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man suspected of robbing woman in east Charlotte parking lot

NC DHHS Flu
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a woman in an east Charlotte parking lot last week.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a woman in an east Charlotte parking lot last week.

The incident happened Saturday, November 6 around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall located on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.

“We had a woman, exited her car and was walking toward a store in the 900 block of Eastway Drive. As she was walking toward the store, a male approached her from behind, had a gun and demanded all the property she had on her – took her purse, her wallet, her credit cards,” said CMPD Officer Tom Hildebrand.

Hildebrand said the male took off after the robbery.

He said there were no surveillance cameras that captured footage of the incident, but detectives have obtained cell phone video that shows the man who police believe committed the robbery.

“The woman was sharing with her friends what happened and her friend said, ‘hey I have video of that guy from a couple of days previous’. Apparently, he’s well-known to the area, always hanging out at this location. A couple of days before, a friend of the victim saw him in front of the store, acting kind of strange, and as she’s walking into the store, she videotaped him,” said Hildebrand.

The officer explained that the cellphone video could be a huge factor in helping police identify the person responsible for the robbery.

“Any time you have a video that’s so clear like this, full face, full-body shot, what they’re wearing, features of their face, it’s a solvable case. We think someone knows something out there and we just encourage them to give us a call with this information,” said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand said police think the suspected robber is in his late teens or early twenties. When the cellphone video was recorded, the man was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a picture of the Notorious B.I.G.

“If they’re willing to do this at a busy intersection, what are they willing to do somewhere dark, quiet, something like that? It’s important that we find him, especially to get a gun off the streets,” said Hildebrand.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

