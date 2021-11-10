NC DHHS Flu
Coach K wins Garden finale as Duke tops Kentucky 79-71

Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an...
Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Doug Feinberg (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help No. 9 Duke beat 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.

This was the first game of the final season of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. The Hall of Famer announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

He has won 1,098 games and five national championships in his 42 years coaching the Blue Devils.

Overall he has 1,171 wins-- the most in the history of the sport.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds to lead Kentucky.

