CMPD looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of man found in car at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police are looking for a person of interest related to the deadly shooting of a man who was found in a car at a gas station.’

Detectives are asking for help to identify the person of interest in connection to the killing of 42-year-old Lester Acevedo. They provided a photo of the person of interest Wednesday morning.

The investigation started after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers got a call that a man was shot at a gas station on Sugar Creek Road not far from Interstate 85. Further investigation revealed that the shooting actually happened on Merlane Drive.

When police arrived, they said they found the man, identified as Acevedo, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to law enforcement.

Police say their investigation led them a few blocks away to an apartment complex off Merlane Drive, where they say Acevedo was shot.

Acevedo then pulled into the gas station parking lot on Sugar Creek Road, where he was located by another person who called 911, according to the CMPD.

Police said there are several different investigative units helping them gather more information.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or a homicide detective at (704) 432-TIPS.

