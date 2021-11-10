Cheerwine back with Holiday Punch and new recipes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cheerwine: Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, is “whisking” everyone a joyous yuletide season and raising “spirits” across the Carolinas.

The uniquely southern soda is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch to Carolina shelves by partnering with 16 well-known Carolinian chefs, bakers and mixologists to release a recipe suite of sips and sweets.

Each chef/baker created a dessert featuring Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their crafty cocktails. Cheerwine Holiday Punch combines Cheerwine’s delicious cherry flavor, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale to create a one-of-a-kind seasonal taste.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in Carolina grocery stores while supplies last.

“Cheerwine has been part of family traditions across the South for generations,” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to share these brand new recipes people can incorporate into their uniquely southern holiday celebrations for years to come. And we’re grateful to the talented Carolinian chefs and mixologists who created delicious sips and sweets using Cheerwine and Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”

Ten of the partners will serve their Cheerwine creations at their establishments through the holiday season while supplies last, including The Gin Joint, Butcher & Bee, Another!? Food Truck, Wentworth & Fenn, Buttercream Dreams, Mesha’s Sinful Cakes, GIA, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts, Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop and The Southerly Biscuit Company.

Please call ahead to confirm the Cheerwine desserts and cocktails are available.

Cheerwine is also unveiling its 2021 holiday gift line, including the Cheerwine Holiday Punch Kit, perfect for the Cheerwine lover in your life. For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, visit cheerwine.com/punch/.

