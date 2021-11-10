NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cheerwine back with Holiday Punch and new recipes

Cheerwine-themed gifts for 2021 also revealed
The "uniquely southern soda" is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch by...
The "uniquely southern soda" is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch by partnering with 16 well-known Carolinian chefs, bakers and mixologists to release a recipe suite of sips and sweets just in time for the holidays.(Cheerwine)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cheerwine: Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, is “whisking” everyone a joyous yuletide season and raising “spirits” across the Carolinas.

The uniquely southern soda is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch to Carolina shelves by partnering with 16 well-known Carolinian chefs, bakers and mixologists to release a recipe suite of sips and sweets.

Each chef/baker created a dessert featuring Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their crafty cocktails. Cheerwine Holiday Punch combines Cheerwine’s delicious cherry flavor, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale to create a one-of-a-kind seasonal taste.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in Carolina grocery stores while supplies last.

“Cheerwine has been part of family traditions across the South for generations,” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to share these brand new recipes people can incorporate into their uniquely southern holiday celebrations for years to come. And we’re grateful to the talented Carolinian chefs and mixologists who created delicious sips and sweets using Cheerwine and Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”

Charleston

Charlotte

Columbia

The Triad

The Triangle

Wilmington

Ten of the partners will serve their Cheerwine creations at their establishments through the holiday season while supplies last, including The Gin Joint, Butcher & Bee, Another!? Food Truck, Wentworth & Fenn, Buttercream Dreams, Mesha’s Sinful Cakes, GIA, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts, Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop and The Southerly Biscuit Company. 

Please call ahead to confirm the Cheerwine desserts and cocktails are available.

Cheerwine is also unveiling its 2021 holiday gift line, including the Cheerwine Holiday Punch Kit, perfect for the Cheerwine lover in your life. For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, visit cheerwine.com/punch/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy
The front of Hawthorne Academy High School.
‘I was already scared.’ Second Hawthorne Academy HS student says she was told to stay silent about reported sexual assault

Latest News

The rankings are based on IRS migration data, job growth, educational attainment, regional...
Workforce talent? Rowan County has it according to a new scorecard
Eric Tillmon currently serves as the Apprenticeship Consultant for the Southwest Prosperity...
Rowan Chamber November program to feature Apprentice/Internship programs
In this role, Ficklin will manage the Bureau’s digital marketing efforts including web-based...
Lindsay Ficklin joins Visit Cabarrus team as Digital Marketing Manager
Biz on Wheels bringing mobile businesses to life--and barbeque to WBTV
Biz on Wheels bringing mobile businesses to life--and barbeque to WBTV