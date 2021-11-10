Charlotte Fends Off Monmouth 68-66

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A career-high 20 points from senior Clyde Trapp Jr. and a double-double from junior Jahmir Young, pushed the Charlotte men’s basketball team past Monmouth, 68-66, in its season opener on Tuesday at Halton Arena.

The win ends Charlotte’s (1-0) nine game losing skid dating to February of last season and sends Monmouth (0-1) back to the garden state, empty handed.

Trapp’s 20 points came on a stellar, 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Trapp also added in a game and career-high-tying three steals on the night to spark the Niners early on in the first half.

Young finished with 14 points and a game and career-high-tying 10 boards that finished a number of defensive stops for the Green & White.

Young scored 10 of his points in the second half, including the 49ers final four points that helped seal the nights result.

Freshman Aly Khalifa and graduate student Austin Butler were the third and fourth Niners to reach double-digits, scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

The duo also crashed the glass effectively with each finishing with five rebounds.

Junior Robert Braswell IV concluded his first contest at CLT with eight first half points that helped lead Charlotte during its early run to lead by as many as 13.

Charlotte jumped out of the gates, earning a pair of eight point leads at 10-2 and 12-4. As Monmouth slowly chipped away throughout the half, a number of timely stops and buckets helped Charlotte maintain a near double-digit lead throughout the opening frame.

Holding a 32-23 lead out of halftime, the Niners continued to push the tempo, extending their lead to as many as 15.

Over the night’s final 15 minutes, the Hawks slowly worked their way back into the contest, cutting the Charlotte lead to just two points twice, with less than a minute to play.

Timely stops and incredibly efficient shooting from the foul line cemented the night’s final score.

MONEY FROM THE LINE

Charlotte shot a near sparkling 20-of-24 as a team from the foul line, with Young knocking down all six of his attempts, Khalifa finishing 7-of-8 and Trapp concluding the night, nailing five of his own six attempts.

TURNOVERS WERE THE DIFFERENCE

Despite not shooting as efficiently from the floor or crashing the glass as well as the Hawks, Charlotte dominated the turnover margin with a mark of +8. The Niners forced 15 turnovers and nabbed eight steals as a team.

Clyde Trapp, Jahmir Young and Austin Butler each had multiple steals on the night.

UP NEXT

The Niners return to action this Friday for a home contest with Big South foe, USC Upstate.

