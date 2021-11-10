Cabarrus County man sentenced to 40 years in prison on child pornography charges

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was sentenced on Wednesday to 480 months in prison for production and possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Nicholas Mynes, 31, was indicted in October, 2021, on two counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. He later pleaded guilty to one count of both production and possession on March 2, 2021.

In July of 2020, Dropbox, Inc. made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline that child pornography images were uploaded to a Dropbox account. Images uploaded to the account included minors engaged in sexual acts.

Detective Jamieson of the Concord Police Department determined that the Dropbox account and the internet protocol (IP) address associated with the uploads were associated with Mynes at his Concord address.

In July of 2020, members of the Concord Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained and executed a search warrant for Mynes’ home. Several devices seized during the search contained child pornography. The child pornography depicted the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors, including 57 images he produced himself with two minors who were approximately five and seven years old during the times the images were produced in 2018 and 2020.

“Concord Police Department’s and FBI’s quick response to the CyberTipline report led to the apprehension of an individual who engaged in the production of child pornography,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston. “Follow up and active investigation of these CyberTipline reports are critical in protecting children from sexual exploitation.”

“Jeremy Mynes’ offenses are heinous. He abused and exploited vulnerable children. The damage to his victims is immeasurable. Thankfully, with a 40-year federal sentence and a state trial still ahead, he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Robert R. Wells, the FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Concord Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kennedy Gates. The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The initiative is led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), and focuses on coordinating federal, state, and local resources to better identify and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov

