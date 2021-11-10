NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby

The charges stem from Tuesday afternoon’s shooting in the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in Shelby.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 165 words with a read time of approximately 49 seconds.

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have named a suspect wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl Tuesday in Shelby.

According to the Shelby Police Department, investigators have secured warrants for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property for 20-year-old Santana Almont Eaves, Jr., of Shelby.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

The charges stem from Tuesday afternoon’s shooting in the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in Shelby.

Related: 16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting at home in Shelby, police say

When officers arrived, they found a girl in the yard of a home on Roberts Street. Police determined this is where the shooting happened.

The girl was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where she was pronounced dead. She was a student at Shelby High School.

“Nothing led us to believe she was the intended target,” the Shelby Police Chief told WBTV.

The case is still ongoing and investigators anticipate additional charges.

Anyone with information on Eaves’ location is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or Crimestoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says
Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

Latest News

Detectives are asking for help to identify the person of interest in connection to the killing...
CMPD looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of man found in car at Charlotte gas station
Suspect identified in shooting that killed teen in Shelby
Suspect identified in shooting that killed teen in Shelby
Mooresville High School closes after apparent suicide on campus
Mooresville High School closes after apparent suicide on campus
Police: Street performer attacked, robbed in North Carolina