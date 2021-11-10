20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby

This article has 165 words with a read time of approximately 49 seconds.

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have named a suspect wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl Tuesday in Shelby.

According to the Shelby Police Department, investigators have secured warrants for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property for 20-year-old Santana Almont Eaves, Jr., of Shelby.

The charges stem from Tuesday afternoon’s shooting in the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in Shelby.

When officers arrived, they found a girl in the yard of a home on Roberts Street. Police determined this is where the shooting happened.

The girl was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where she was pronounced dead. She was a student at Shelby High School.

“Nothing led us to believe she was the intended target,” the Shelby Police Chief told WBTV.

The case is still ongoing and investigators anticipate additional charges.

Anyone with information on Eaves’ location is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or Crimestoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

