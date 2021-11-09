NC DHHS Flu
Water main break in south Charlotte impacts some customers on Queens Road West

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a water main break Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Water, the break is on Queens Road West at Westfield Road. This is in the area of the Myers Park Country Club.

Police are closing lanes and drivers are asked to use Park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternates.

According to Charlotte Water, customers on Queens Road West between Croydon Road and Selwyn Avenue will be without water service for at least six hours.

Other utilities are marking their underground utilities next and then crews can begin digging.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

