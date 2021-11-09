Water main break in south Charlotte impacts some customers on Queens Road West

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a water main break Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Water, the break is on Queens Road West at Westfield Road. This is in the area of the Myers Park Country Club.

Police are closing lanes and drivers are asked to use Park Road or Selwyn Avenue as alternates.

WATER MAIN BREAK: Expect detours! @CLTWater says it’s working on a pipe repair on Queens Rd. West & Westerfield — you can use Park Rd. or Selwyn Ave. to get around it pic.twitter.com/t8yI0APGpD — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) November 9, 2021

According to Charlotte Water, customers on Queens Road West between Croydon Road and Selwyn Avenue will be without water service for at least six hours.

Other utilities are marking their underground utilities next and then crews can begin digging.

Queens Road West update: Customers in the 2000 block of QRW (between Croydon Road and Selwyn Avenue) are without water service for at least six hours. Other utilities are marking (spray painting) their underground utilities next. Then CLTWater can begin digging. pic.twitter.com/ufAbH2jrXd — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) November 9, 2021

