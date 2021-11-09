Uplift Academy partners with NAACP and Salisbury Police for fundraiser to benefit Rowan County Youth

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Uplift Academy, in partnership with Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and Salisbury Police Department, will host a Flag Football game on Saturday, November 20 at Salisbury High School. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the flag football game starts 4 p.m. The event will feature local food vendors, specialty vendors, local businesses and a DJ.

“It’s no secret that in the past year Rowan County has seen an astronomical uptick in almost every statistical category of violent crimes,” said Scotty Robinson, Salisbury Police Office and Uplift Academy Committee Member. “The flag football game is a fundraiser in which all proceeds will go directly to our efforts of creating events and outlets for youth in the North Rowan and Salisbury communities who have been impacted by gang culture, violence or recruitment. It is our hope and desire that every person who sees this message, visits the Facebook event page or hears about it through word of mouth will attend and support this event. This is a step in the right direction of what it will take to change the narrative for our young people.”

The co-ed flag football game is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. The cost is $30 per player and each participant will receive an official t-shirt. Participants interested in playing can register at https://form.jotform.com/rowanupliftacademy/flagfootball before Wednesday, Nov. 17. All proceeds from the flag football game will go directly to the Uplift Academy 2022 Retreat and future events and programs.

The Uplift Academy is an early intervention youth outreach initiative that aims to create positive relationships with community leaders and at-risk youth by providing structured activities to combat gang culture, influence and recruitment.

To receive updates regarding the Flag Football game, please visit Facebook at https://fb.me/e/4DGrAetyk.

For more information, contact Scotty Robinson at scotty.robinson@salisburync.gov or Gemale Black at Gemale.black@salisburyrowannaacp.org.

