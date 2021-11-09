NC DHHS Flu
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box

By Adam Mintzer and Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the license of a former Lexington teacher accused of having cannabis-infused edibles in her student prize box.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug after a September 23 incident in which two students picked candy from a prize box in the teacher’s classroom.

The report says one student in Weiss’ second-grade class at Rocky Creek Elementary, grabbed “Stoney Patch Kids” gummies believing they were Sour Patch Kids. Weiss told the student to grab something else but the child still left with the marijuana edibles. The other grabbed a Dum Dums lollipop.

According to education officials, the student took a pack of “Chuckles”, a cannabis-infused candy, to daycare. The after-school program teacher noticed that the bag was not Sour Patch Kids, did not open the pack, and contacted the child’s school, according to the responding deputy’s report.

Weiss claims she bought a mixed bag of candy from the Dollar General to give to her students and on September 23 two students were allowed to get a prize from the candy box, according to the department’s report.

Officials with SCDE say that Weiss’ license will be suspended until a hearing is held and the matter is resolved.

Weiss faces the possibility of having her license revoked.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after we received word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” said Koon. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles.”

After being informed about the incident, the Rocky Creek assistant principal found another pack of marijuana gummies in the prize bowl and the deputies found THC edibles in Weiss’ home, according to the arrest warrant.

The report from law enforcement also says Weiss was “hysterical” when she was approached by her assistant principal.

No students ate the edibles, according to Koon.

As of October 13, Weiss is no longer employed by Lexington School District One, according to district officials.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Greg Little, Superintendent. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person.”

The pack claims the gummies have 350 mg of THC. Sheriff Koon says these gummies are illegal in South Carolina.

