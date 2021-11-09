Shot fired inside Chester County home, man taken into custody

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is in custody after firing a shot inside a Chester County home while a woman and two children were inside, authorities said.

Deputies arrived and said they heard a single shot fired from inside the home. A perimeter was established and a short time later, the woman and two children came out of the home and were removed from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Not long after that, deputies said the man came out and was taken into custody.

Deputies searched the home and found no one else was inside. No injuries were reported, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be determined once it’s completed, law enforcement said.

