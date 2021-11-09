Shot fired inside Chester County home, man taken into custody

This article has 151 words with a read time of approximately 45 seconds.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is in custody after firing a shot inside a Chester County home while a woman and two children were inside, authorities said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday requesting assistance at a home on Lowry’s Highway.

Deputies arrived and said they heard a single shot fired from inside the home. A perimeter was established and a short time later, the woman and two children came out of the home and were removed from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Not long after that, deputies said the man came out and was taken into custody.

Deputies searched the home and found no one else was inside. No injuries were reported, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be determined once it’s completed, law enforcement said.

