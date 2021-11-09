Salisbury home heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from several departments worked to battle a house fire just west of Salisbury on Tuesday just after 3:00 p.m.

The fire was first reported to be in the garage of a house on Primrose Drive off Goodson Road. Fire officials say the fire spread from the garage to the remainder of the house, causing significant damage.

The Rowan Rescue Squad and Rowan EMS responded. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

