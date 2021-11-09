Salisbury church has busy week of service projects

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of one Salisbury church are having a busy week with a variety of service projects planned over several days.

“We’ll be carrying out almost 30 outreach projects throughout the area over 7 days,” said CrossLife’s Patrick Wright. “We’re pretty pumped about reaching folks around our area and shining a little light in the world!”

CrossLife Church of Salisbury has designated this week at “Serve Week.” So far the church has served 336 doughnuts to banks, EMT, fire, police, post offices, and schools.

76 families were served at the diaper drive with the Pregnancy Support Center of Rowan County, NC, as well as three softball/baseball teams.

On Tuesday church members will be working at Rowan Helping Ministries helping to pack food boxes. They will also be visiting local laundry mats to pay for customers washing.

Wednesday’s plan includes paying for customer’s coffee at Koco Java and “sharing God with them.” On Thursday the church will serve donuts at the VA Medical Center and distribute cards from Isenberg Elementary School students to veterans.

On Friday, church members will make and serve a meal at Rowan Helping Ministries, and close out Serve Week with a church cookout. The cookout is free and open to the public. It will be held from from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. ad the church, located at 205 Newsome Road.

