Police: Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a call that a man was shot at a gas station at 1125 Sugar Creek Road not far from Interstate 85.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to law enforcement.

Police say their investigation led them a few blocks away to an apartment complex off Merlane Drive, where they said the man was shot. The victim then pulled into the gas station parking lot on Sugar Creek Road, where he was located by another person who called 911, according to the CMPD.

Police said there are several different investigative units helping them gather more information.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released at this time, and police have not said if they are looking for anyone in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or a homicide detective at (704) 432-TIPS.

