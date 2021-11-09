NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte

Officers got a call that a man was shot at a gas station on Sugar Creek Road not far from Interstate 85.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 204 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 1 second.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a call that a man was shot at a gas station at 1125 Sugar Creek Road not far from Interstate 85.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to law enforcement.

Police say their investigation led them a few blocks away to an apartment complex off Merlane Drive, where they said the man was shot. The victim then pulled into the gas station parking lot on Sugar Creek Road, where he was located by another person who called 911, according to the CMPD.

Police said there are several different investigative units helping them gather more information.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released at this time, and police have not said if they are looking for anyone in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or a homicide detective at (704) 432-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

A man died following an overnight shooting in north Charlotte.
Police: Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound in north Charlotte
On Monday afternoon, SLED officials released the 2020 crime report in which they reported that...
Report shows ‘alarming’ increase in violent crime in South Carolina
After altercation led to playoff ban, Mountain Island Charter School parents hoping to create...
After altercation led to playoff ban, Mountain Island Charter School parents hoping to create change
CLT City Council votes to approve redistricting
CLT City Council votes to approve redistricting