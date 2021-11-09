NC DHHS Flu
No weapons found after report of armed person near Hopewell HS, lockdown lifted

Hopewell High School in Huntersville went under a school lockdown Tuesday afternoon because of police activity in the area
Police find person not armed after report of weapon near Hopewell HS, placing school on lockdown
Police find person not armed after report of weapon near Hopewell HS, placing school on lockdown(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lockdown at Hopewell High School in Huntersville was lifted Tuesday afternoon after police investigated a reported armed person.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials, the school was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Huntersville police said it investigated a report of a person with a weapon near the campus. However, police located the person and they were not armed.

However, this comes less than a week after five minors were taken into custody after two guns were recovered at the school.

‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School

According to police, officers responded to the school last week to assist the School Resource Officer with a fight that had just happened. A loaded Phoenix Arms .22 pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by another student.

Officers used security cameras to identify the students involved.

They say the fight was retaliation after an alleged common law robbery took place earlier.

Report: Weapons found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gun recovered at Julius L. Chambers High School, 13th confiscated in CMS district this school year

During school dismissal, a bus driver saw two students with a gun, which was also taken away by police. That gun was a Glock Model 34 9mm pistol.

Both guns were reported stolen.

Police said the five in custody are all 17 years old and were charged with possession of weapon on school grounds. They were taken to the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston released the following statement last week:

“I am concerned and I know I’m not alone. Guns are coming into our schools from homes and our streets. We must address this problem, but also the underlying issues that are leading to school-age adolescents getting access to guns in the first place. That is a conversation that involves CMS, but it must be broader than that. We cannot come at this alone. I am asking my counterparts in local municipal government and local law enforcement leadership to join me for the first of what might need to be a series of discussions. We must get guns out of young people’s hands. When our community rises to that challenge, our schools will be able to focus on our mission of educating students.”

A Town Hall meeting is being planned for Hopewell parents on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Lake Forest Church at 7 p.m.

