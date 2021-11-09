NC DHHS Flu
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-485 Inner is closed just west of Johnston Road.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a part of I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.(Source: WBTV Sky 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-485 Inner is closed just west of Johnston Road. That’s in the Ballantyne area.

There is no immediate word on any possible injuries.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and check DriveNC for updates.

