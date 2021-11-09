Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 in south Charlotte

This article has 69 words with a read time of approximately 20 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-485 Inner is closed just west of Johnston Road. That’s in the Ballantyne area.

There is no immediate word on any possible injuries.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and check DriveNC for updates.

