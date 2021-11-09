NC DHHS Flu
One more warm day before our next First Alert

First Alert Weather: Tonight won’t be quite as cold as the past few
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Soak up the sun because rain and cooler air is on the way!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • 70s one more day
  • First Alert Thursday afternoon/ night
  • Cooler this weekend

One more warm day before our next First Alert
One more warm day before our next First Alert(WBTV)

Tonight won’t be quite as cold as the past few.

We have more cloud cover to thank for lows in the mid-40s.

The clouds will move out tomorrow though. That means one more sunny and mild day.

Highs will be back in the upper 70s in the afternoon.

No rain tomorrow!

The next First Alert heads this way on Thursday.

Veterans Day morning will start out dry. No problems there.

By the afternoon, rain will begin to move in from the west. Showers are possible from the afternoon, on.

Highs will still be close to 70° but I wouldn’t plan too many outdoor after-school activities.

The rain will pick up during the evening and last into the night. This is rain we need. We’re almost 5″ behind on rainfall now.

Friday will end up being a pretty nice day. Most of the rain should clear the area before the morning commute. We will dry out and clear out from there. Highs will be close to 70°.

The weekend will be much cooler.

With plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Cooler air also sticks around for next week.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

