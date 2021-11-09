NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state’s public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state’s appeal to increase the damage award.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal
CMS: Hopewell HS under lockdown due to ‘police activity in area’
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House unveils funding to ease ports and supply chains