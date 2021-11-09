NC DHHS Flu
Midday Update: Sunny and warm afternoon ahead

A First Alert is in place for Thursday evening into Friday morning.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is keeping us dry and warm for now.

  • Mid-week warm-up continues
  • First Alert: Thursday evening-Friday morning
  • Much cooler weekend ahead

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Following a frosty cold start, we’ll wind up in the mild 70s again this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine all day long.(Source: WBTV)

With high pressure overhead, much of the region is seeing nothing but sunshine and temperatures are quickly warming through the 70s this afternoon. A disturbance moving by will bring increased cloud cover overnight, however, and keep our temperatures from dropping as much as they have the past couple of nights.

By Thursday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front, set to bring rain chances back to the area Thursday night through early Friday morning. A First Alert is in place as rain impacts to your evening plans on Veteran’s Day are anticipated and much cooler temperatures will then work in for the weekend.

Despite some weekend sunshine, highs will not make it out of the 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoon and these much cooler temperatures will likely stick around into the extended range. Be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great rest of your week!

