Mask mandate in Mecklenburg County could be lifted as soon as next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders recently made the move to change the parameters for the mask mandate.

The original health rule stated that the positivity rate for COVID-19 had to be under 5% for four consecutive weeks before the mandate could be lifted.

Earlier this month, they changed that threshold to seven consecutive days.

“On the day that the rule becomes effective, we can look back over the past seven days and if over the past seven days we have had a positivity rate of less than five percent, then the mask mandate goes away on that date,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told WBTV. “If we look back and we’ve had a percent positivity rate of less than five percent for four days then we have three more days that we have to do.”

She said, on Tuesday, the county was at a 5.1% positivity rate.

It’s based on a rolling 7-day average.

“That number each day is determined by averaging the numbers from the past seven days,” she said.

People like Carl Copeland, who lives in Union County but spends time in Charlotte, say they will continue to mask up in certain situations.

“If I go into Mint Museum free Wednesdays, if it’s crowded I’ll put a mask on,” Copeland said.

Others are already not wearing their masks.

“At Harris Teeter at least half the people are not wearing masks so I take mine off,” Andrew Littlejohn, who lives in Charlotte, said.

Harris says they will still recommend masking for the unvaccinated, but it’s time to take this step.

“We’ve got to get to a place where we’re feeling comfortable again and we’re interacting in appropriate and safe ways again,” she said.

Harris says starting on the 17th they will likely start posting our daily positivity rate so that people can track how close we’re getting to the mask mandate lifting.

