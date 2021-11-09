NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mask mandate in Mecklenburg County could be lifted as soon as next week

Mecklenburg County leaders recently made the move to change the parameters for the mask mandate.
The mask mandate will be lifted after a 7- day rolling average of less than 5% positivity.
The mask mandate will be lifted after a 7- day rolling average of less than 5% positivity.(N/A)
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders recently made the move to change the parameters for the mask mandate.

The original health rule stated that the positivity rate for COVID-19 had to be under 5% for four consecutive weeks before the mandate could be lifted.

Earlier this month, they changed that threshold to seven consecutive days.

“On the day that the rule becomes effective, we can look back over the past seven days and if over the past seven days we have had a positivity rate of less than five percent, then the mask mandate goes away on that date,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told WBTV. “If we look back and we’ve had a percent positivity rate of less than five percent for four days then we have three more days that we have to do.”

She said, on Tuesday, the county was at a 5.1% positivity rate.

Mecklenburg County’s percent-positive rate for COVID-19 falls below 5%

It’s based on a rolling 7-day average.

“That number each day is determined by averaging the numbers from the past seven days,” she said.

Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted

People like Carl Copeland, who lives in Union County but spends time in Charlotte, say they will continue to mask up in certain situations.

“If I go into Mint Museum free Wednesdays, if it’s crowded I’ll put a mask on,” Copeland said.

Others are already not wearing their masks.

“At Harris Teeter at least half the people are not wearing masks so I take mine off,” Andrew Littlejohn, who lives in Charlotte, said.

Harris says they will still recommend masking for the unvaccinated, but it’s time to take this step.

“We’ve got to get to a place where we’re feeling comfortable again and we’re interacting in appropriate and safe ways again,” she said.

Harris says starting on the 17th they will likely start posting our daily positivity rate so that people can track how close we’re getting to the mask mandate lifting.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

Police were called to a home in Chester County early Tuesday morning, where a shot was fired...
Shot fired during standoff at Chester Co. home with man, woman and two children inside, man charged
Lancaster County deputies were dispatched to the mobile home on Deason Lane in Lancaster for a...
Deputies: Man found on dirt road dies after shots ring out at mobile home in Lancaster
On Monday, Nov. 8, the Caldwell County Board of Education unanimously voted on a policy to make...
Face masks are optional in Caldwell County Schools after board meeting vote
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school