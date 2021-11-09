NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the cat hissed at his puppy.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with felony cruelty to animals after deputies say he shot and killed a neighbor’s family pet.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Blue Heron Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Jonathan Alexander Humphries, 26, had shot and killed a cat named Kenny that belonged to one of his neighbors. Humphries then allegedly tried to put the cat’s body in a fire pit, and hid the collar.

Humphries said that he was walking his puppy in the neighborhood when he encountered the cat. He said the cat hissed at his puppy. Humphries said he threw a rock at the cat, but the cat didn’t run away. Humphries then went to his truck and got his .22 rifle. Investigators say Humphries shot the cat from a distance of about 43 feet, then walked up to the cat and shot it again. He told investigators that the second shot was so the cat “wouldn’t suffer.”

Humphries told deputies that he thought the cat was a stray, but later said he couldn’t remember where he had hidden the cat’s collar.

After he shot the car the second time, he tried to put it in a fire pit in his yard. A neighbor stopped him from doing that, according to the report.

Humphries was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a written promise to appear in court,

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
17-year-old dies after being shot while driving in University City area Saturday morning
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t die’: 10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says two adults suffered gunshot wounds while riding in a...
Shots fired into vehicle, hitting man and woman while narrowly missing baby’s car seat in Union County

Latest News

Crews are working to repair a water main break on Queens Road West in south Charlotte.
Water main break in south Charlotte impacts some customers on Queens Road West
Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon.
Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen gun, obstruction of justice
RAW: Water main break on Queens Road West in south Charlotte
RAW: Water main break on Queens Road West in south Charlotte
crime scene tape
Shot fired inside Chester County home, man taken into custody