Man accused of shooting person in face along highway in Iredell Co. while child was in car

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have arrested a man who is accused of shooting someone in the face along I-77 in Iredell County while a child was in the vehicle.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received information about a shooting in the area of Exit 31 South on Interstate 77 on Monday. The provided information indicated a victim had been shot in the face.

Investigators arrived on scene and found the victim sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face. There was also a child in the vehicle who was not injured.

Deputies say the victim was stabilized by Iredell County EMS, then taken to a trauma center in Charlotte for additional medical treatment.

Additional information was quickly gathered stating the suspect’s vehicle was at a Shell gas station nearby. Deputies went to the gas station, where he located the suspect vehicle, and the driver 50-year-old Mark Wayne Baucom.

Iredell County investigators responded to the scene to initiate the investigation. Inside the suspect’s vehicle, a Glock 9 millimeter pistol was located along with several spent shell casings.

After interviewing numerous witnesses, and processing the victim’s vehicle, and the suspects’ vehicles for evidence, deputies were able to obtain two felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill warrants, and a felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle warrant for Mark Wayne Baucom.

Baucom was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation is still under investigation and additional charges may be issued.

