Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have been suspended with pay after WBTV Investigations reported that a student was suspended after she reported sexual assault at the school, a source confirmed Tuesday,

This comes more than a week after WBTV first reported on a sophomore student who said she was punished after she reported she had been sexually assaulted by a male classmate.

Breaking: Hawthorne Academy HS principal Diann Weston has been suspended w/ pay, source confirms.



Move comes more than a week after we first reported on a student who reported being sexually assaulted & was suspended #ncpol #nced #TitleIX https://t.co/m1FUone2x9 — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) November 9, 2021

The female student said she reported the sexual assault to school officials after sitting through a Title IX education class at the beginning of the school year.

School officials alerted police to the report. CMPD investigated and ultimately pressed charges against a minor for sexual battery as a result of the female student’s report, a CMPD spokesman confirmed.

Previous: CMS board members won’t answer questions about student suspended after reporting sexual assault

Despite the charges by police, school administrators at Hawthorne Academy High School accused the female student of filing a false report and suspended her.

Then, on Monday, WBTV Investigates reported on Rashika Chamlagai, who told WBTV she was sexually assaulted at school, and attempted to report it.

She said the assistant principal gave her a form to sign, which Chamlagai referred to as a non-disclosure agreement.

The agreement, Chamlagai said, included ten bullet points. The main one that still sticks out to her today is that she would not be able to speak about her reported sexual assault until she graduated.

“I signed the NDA because I was overwhelmed and I felt pressure because I didn’t know what was going to happen if I didn’t,” Chamlagai said.

WBTV Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sought answers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and Hawthorne Academy leaders.

Previous: A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.

Previous: Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault

WBTV first emailed the Hawthorne Academy Principal and spokesmen for Superintendent Earnest Winston and the CMS school board last Tuesday, October 26.

Related: CMS board member says she’s frustrated by lack of information in Hawthorne Academy sexual assault case

The Hawthorne Academy Principal, Diann Weston, did not respond to multiple emails.

A spokesman for Winston, Patrick Smith, would not agree to schedule an interview with Winston and did not respond to questions about how a CMS student could be suspended for reporting a sexual assault. But did send a statement.

“District leaders review assertions of Title IX reporting problems and will take appropriate action in the event any review reveals action is necessary,” Smith said in an email statement.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board refused to answer questions about the student who was suspended after reporting being sexually assaulted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board member Rhonda Cheek issued a new statement last week, voicing frustration at senior CMS staff for not providing any information about the student at Hawthorne Academy High School who was suspended after reporting being sexually assaulted.

Cheek emailed a statement in response to an email WBTV sent each school board member on Monday asking for reaction to what we uncovered.

“I will share that I am frustrated by this lack of information,” the statement continued. “I realize that there are sometimes legal reasons for limited info, but to date I have gotten no information.”

Read more of WBTV’s investigation into CMS’s handling of reported rapes & sexual assaults

If you have a tip or complaint that you want WBTV to investigate, email our team at investigates@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.