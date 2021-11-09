NC DHHS Flu
Girl killed in drive-by shooting at home in Shelby, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a girl was killed when someone drove by a house and opened fire in Shelby Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Shelby Police Department were called to the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in reference to gunfire just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a girl in the yard of a home on Roberts Street. Police determined this is where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where she was pronounced dead.

While the investigation is still ongoing and in the early stages, investigators have determined that a vehicle drove past the house and fired a weapon at the home.

Police say only one person was shot during this incident. Police are not releasing the name of the victim right now.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

