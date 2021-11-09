Gaston County Health Department to begin administering vaccinations to children

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Public Health Department will be opening appointments for the children’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages 5 to 11 and appointments can be made at the following link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/GastonCounty1/covidschedulerunderage12shots. Appointments are available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Health Department has set up a separate portion of their facility at 991 W. Hudson Blvd. specifically for children’s vaccines.

The state sent 1,200 doses of the children’s vaccine to Gaston County’s Health Department for the initial rollout of shots.

The Health Department will order more vaccine from the state based on community demand.

Akers Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens, StarMed and Kintegra are among the other providers in the community also providing the pediatric vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently federally approved to be provided for children. Children need the consent of their parents or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

As with the adult version, the Pfizer children’s vaccine is given in two shots, three weeks apart.

The vaccine for 5-11 year-olds will be available in the afternoons Monday-Friday, 1-4:30 p.m.

More details, including the registration link, are available at GastonSaves.com.

