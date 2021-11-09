Former criminal investigator in Rowan County charged with possession of stolen property, obstruction of justice

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former investigator with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office has been charged with possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice. The charges follow an investigation by the SBI.

Rodney Scott Mahaley, 51, was charged on Monday afternoon. The charges are both felonies. No additional details of the arrest have been released.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Mahaley. He posted bond and was released.

Mahaley recently retired from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as an investigator and supervisor.

Mahaley was terminated from the Salisbury Police Department in 2013 after acting inappropriately during training, according to a personnel action released at the time by Salisbury Police Chief Rory Collins.

The termination letter stated that Mahaley was hit by a non-lethal round fired by a subordinate during a training session.

Mahaley responded to the subordinate in “a manner that was unbecoming of a supervisor,” the report stated, adding in part, “The actions displayed by you are contrary to the department’s expectations of a supervisor.”

Mahaley began full-time employment with Salisbury Police in 1993, following service as a reserve officer for the department. He served as a patrol officer and within the ranks of vice and narcotics. He also completed training opportunities including DEA Narcotics Investigator School and DEA Methamphetamine Operators School.

